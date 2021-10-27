Dubai Police launch Global Village traffic management plan

Dubai Police traffic patrols have been set up around the Global Village and on major roads to enhance safety and ensure a smooth flow of vehicles.

Officers will be stationed at the car parks and internal roads of Global Village to direct drivers and help to prevent traffic jams.

“We have set up appropriate plans to prevent congestion and provide a smooth flow of traffic on the roads leading to the Global Village,” said Brig Saif Al Mazroui, director of traffic at Dubai Police.

“A number of patrols are present on highways including SMBZ and Emirates roads and on other internal roads that lead to the Global Village.”

Patrols will also be positioned on the gates to assist drivers coming from either direction.

“Other patrols will be positioned across the exits to prevent tailbacks of vehicles trying to access SMBZ road to turn to their homes,” he said.

The officers will monitor car parks and will divert traffic to alternative roads when they are full.

“Traffic officers are ready to attend to any problems with positivity, flexibility and patience in order to provide all necessary services that will help people reach their destination,” he said.

Global Village, the family-friendly event that features pavilions from countries around the world, reopened for its 26th season at 4pm on Tuesday and will run until April 10 of next year.