Sheikh Khalifa receives letter of thanks from President of Iran

President Sheikh Khalifa has received a letter of thanks from the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi.

Mr Raisi sent it after Sheikh Khalifa congratulated him on his election win, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

In the letter, Mr Raisi expressed his hope for the development of bilateral relations between the nations, particularly in the economic sector.

He offered his appreciation for the message delivered by Sheikh Khalifa. He wished for his continued health and for the success of the UAE and happiness of its people.