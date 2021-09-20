Sheikh Khalifa receives letter of thanks from President of Iran

Ebrahim Raisi sent his best wishes

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - November 16, 2011: The United Arab Emirates 40th Anniversary celebrations at Zayed Sports City. ( Mohamed Al Hammadi / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi ) *** Local Caption *** 0ce4da2c-3467-4a10-8004-a7740fb37f35.jpg

President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. Mohamed Al Hammadi / Crown Prince Court - Abu DhabiMohamed Al Hammadi / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi

The National
Sep 20, 2021

President Sheikh Khalifa has received a letter of thanks from the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi.

Mr Raisi sent it after Sheikh Khalifa congratulated him on his election win, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

In the letter, Mr Raisi expressed his hope for the development of bilateral relations between the nations, particularly in the economic sector.

He offered his appreciation for the message delivered by Sheikh Khalifa. He wished for his continued health and for the success of the UAE and happiness of its people.

Updated: September 20th 2021, 12:08 PM
