Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Kurdistan Region president in London

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, meets Nechirvan Barzani, President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, in London. Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has met with Nechirvan Barzani, President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, on the sidelines of his visit to the United Kingdom.

"Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Barzani discussed the co-operation and relations between the UAE and Iraq, particularly the Kurdistan Region, across various economic, investment, development and humanitarian fields," state news agency Wam reported.

The two men exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and efforts to achieve peace, stability and prosperity for its people.

Mr Barzani has previously described the UAE as “very important to the Kurds”.

The region and the UAE have made several key deals and investments.

Dark Souls: Remastered

Developer: From Software (remaster by QLOC)

Publisher: Namco Bandai

Price: Dh199

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

