Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and UK foreign secretary review accelerating ties

They met in London as part of a longer trip. Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to review the prospects of growing cooperation ties between the two nations.

Sheikh Mohamed, on an official visit to the UK, exchanged views with the UK's new foreign secretary, who assumed office on Wednesday, over a number of issues of interest in addition to discussing the latest regional and international developments.

Attending the meeting were Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, along with a number of British officials.

Sheikh Mohamed also visited the Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children in London on Friday.

He toured the facility and met with researchers, professors and doctors working on its pioneering research and life-saving treatments.

The centre, which will celebrate its second anniversary in November, is a partnership between Great Ormond Street Hospital, University College London and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity,

It was made possible thanks to a generous £60 million gift in 2014 from Mother of the Nation Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

