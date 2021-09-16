UAE authorities to carry out security drills until Saturday

It may involve movement of military units, authorities said

The Armed Forces take part in a military drill at the International Defence Exhibition at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Karim Sahib / AFP

Gillian Duncan
Sep 16, 2021

There could be military and security vehicles on the roads in the coming days as part of a UAE-wide drill set to conclude on Saturday.

It will involve field exercises in different parts of the country, which may be accompanied by the movement of military units, the ministry said.

READ MORE
UAE, Egypt conduct military exercises - in pictures

The public has been asked to refrain from filming, avoid exercise sites and make way for police.

The exercise, called Daman/5, is being held from Thursday until Saturday by the Ministry of Interior and its partners.

The UAE regularly hosts drills, both domestically and in partnership with other countries.

Updated: September 16th 2021, 5:29 AM
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE authorities to carry out security drills until Saturday
UAE authorities to carry out security drills until Saturday
An image that illustrates this article President Sheikh Khalifa establishes Family Care Authority
President Sheikh Khalifa establishes Family Care Authority
An image that illustrates this article Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets president of France
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets president of France
An image that illustrates this article Sharjah Police officers' pensions rise from Dh10,000 to Dh17,500
Sharjah Police officers' pensions rise from Dh10,000 to Dh17,500