UAE authorities to carry out security drills until Saturday

The Armed Forces take part in a military drill at the International Defence Exhibition at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Karim Sahib / AFP

There could be military and security vehicles on the roads in the coming days as part of a UAE-wide drill set to conclude on Saturday.

It will involve field exercises in different parts of the country, which may be accompanied by the movement of military units, the ministry said.

The public has been asked to refrain from filming, avoid exercise sites and make way for police.

The exercise, called Daman/5, is being held from Thursday until Saturday by the Ministry of Interior and its partners.

The UAE regularly hosts drills, both domestically and in partnership with other countries.