Return of in-person events in Dubai boosts economic growth, says Sheikh Hamdan

Crown Prince says exhibition sector's strong performance has stimulated market and opened up opportunities

The National
Sep 16, 2021

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has said the return of in-person events and trade shows in Dubai is testament to the growing pace of the emirate's economic growth.

He said the strong performance of the exhibition sector in Dubai has stimulated market growth and opened up new opportunities, according to the Dubai Media Office.

The UAE has, in recent months, hosted a number of large-scale in-person events, including Gitex, Arab Health and Arabian Travel Market.

Sheikh Hamdan, speaking during a visit to The Big 5 exhibition, a four-day global construction industry event at Dubai World Trade Centre, said Dubai has been able to create a safe platform for global and regional industry players to resume networking, the sharing of ideas and innovation and exploring partnerships.

The Big 5 exhibition is one of most influential event for the construction industry in the Middle East and South Asia. It features more than nine specialised exhibitions and has attracted 1,200 exhibitors from 50 countries and 20 country pavilions.

Updated: September 16th 2021, 9:32 AM
