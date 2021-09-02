Dh205 million Expo 2020 Dubai landscaping project completed

More than 20,000 trees were planted to create a spectacular green belt surrounding the Expo 2020 Dubai site as part of a Dh205 million mega project.

Dubai Municipality announced on Thursday a series of ambitious landscaping projects had been completed as the countdown continues to the opening of the global event on October 1.

The eye-catching green schemes cover an area of more than two million square metres, including the extension of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, the Expo Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street in the direction of the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

More than four million seedlings were planted around the roads leading up to the venue, with another two million planted at the sprawling Dubai South site itself.

“Dubai Municipality uses cutting-edge technologies and the vertical farming method to implement its landscaping projects across the city," said Dawoud Al Hajri, director general of Dubai Municipality.

"Our plan is to expand our greenery drive to cover all the areas in Dubai including open spaces, roads and public parks. By expanding the green areas, we will be able to achieve the sustainability of the horticultural sector, improve air quality and boost the community’s mental and physical health.”

Excitement builds for Expo

Mr Al Hajri said the authority was eager to enhance the area leading to the Expo 2020 Dubai as part of the emirate's grand plans to deliver a unforgettable six-month show.

As part of the project, Dubai Municipality extended 58km of the main irrigation lines and 234km of the sub-lines. Three main pumping stations and three concrete tanks were also established to store irrigation water. Planting around the exhibition site was carried out at a length of about 21km.

Green dream becomes a reality

The project covered key landmarks near the Expo 2020 Dubai site, including the entrance to Dubai Parks, at a total area of 177,123 sqm.

Steel landscaping works extended over an area of around 109,000 sqm. Additionally, the main irrigation lines were extended by 10.3km and sub-lines by 60.1km. A pumping station with a concrete tank for irrigation water was also constructed at a value of around Dh40m.

The landscaping work included planting 24,474 trees, 65,000 shrubs, 1,541,710 sqm of soil covers, and 50,107 sqms of cactus plants, another 2,707,912 sqm of soil covers, 5,049 metres of fences, 76,671 sqm of green spaces, around 847,000 sqm of gravel, and 3,118 sqm of climbers.

