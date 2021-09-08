Sheikh Mohammed welcomes paralympic athletes back to the UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai receives the delegation of the UAE national team participating in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Twitter

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, received members of the UAE paralympic team on Wednesday.

In an online post, Sheikh Mohammed made special mention of UAE Paralympic gold medallist Abdulla Al Aryani and Mohamed Al Hammadi, who won a silver and bronze in the T34 wheelchair 800m and 100m.

Sheikh Mohammed spoke of their Emirati enthusiasm, and praised them for raising the UAE flag during the Tokyo event, referring to them as 'heroes'.

“We are proud of your achievements and the medals you have won at the Tokyo Paralympic Games," he said.

"You have not only raised the UAE’s profile in the international sports arena, but have also shown that hard work, dedication and perseverance are key to success.

"Your accomplishments will serve as an inspiration to others seeking to achieve their goals.”

Al Aryani, 51, had previously spoken of the difficulty of competing under strict Covid-19 protocols and dedicated his medal to the UAE's rulers.

The UAE won three medals in the Tokyo Games.

Abdulla Sultan Al Aryani, 51, put the nation on the list of gold-medal winners after winning in the men's 50m SH1 rifle competition.

Al Aryani, who won gold in London in 2012, went on to win gold in Tokyo, not long after Mohamed Al Qayed won bronze in the men's 100m T34 competition.

Al Qayed also added the men’s 800m T34 silver to the country's medal tally.

The 16th Summer Paralympic Games, which concluded earlier this week in Tokyo, involved 4,400 athletes representing 163 countries.

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

How to help Donate towards food and a flight by transferring money to this registered charity's account. Account name: Dar Al Ber Society Account Number: 11 530 734 IBAN: AE 9805 000 000 000 11 530 734 Bank Name: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank To ensure that your contribution reaches these people, please send the copy of deposit/transfer receipt to: juhi.khan@daralber.ae

RESULT Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2

Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)

Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84') Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)

What is blockchain? Blockchain is a form of distributed ledger technology, a digital system in which data is recorded across multiple places at the same time. Unlike traditional databases, DLTs have no central administrator or centralised data storage. They are transparent because the data is visible and, because they are automatically replicated and impossible to be tampered with, they are secure. The main difference between blockchain and other forms of DLT is the way data is stored as ‘blocks’ – new transactions are added to the existing ‘chain’ of past transactions, hence the name ‘blockchain’. It is impossible to delete or modify information on the chain due to the replication of blocks across various locations. Blockchain is mostly associated with cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Due to the inability to tamper with transactions, advocates say this makes the currency more secure and safer than traditional systems. It is maintained by a network of people referred to as ‘miners’, who receive rewards for solving complex mathematical equations that enable transactions to go through. However, one of the major problems that has come to light has been the presence of illicit material buried in the Bitcoin blockchain, linking it to the dark web. Other blockchain platforms can offer things like smart contracts, which are automatically implemented when specific conditions from all interested parties are reached, cutting the time involved and the risk of mistakes. Another use could be storing medical records, as patients can be confident their information cannot be changed. The technology can also be used in supply chains, voting and has the potential to used for storing property records.

