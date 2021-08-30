Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulates Austrian Chancellor on re-election

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has congratulated Sebastian Kurz on his re-election as leader of the OVP. Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has congratulated Austria’s Chancellor on his re-election.

Posting on social media, the Crown Prince shared his good wishes in Arabic, English and German with Sebastian Kurz, who leads the Austrian People’s Party (OVP).

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to my friend @SebastianKurz for re-election as the OVP leader,” he wrote.

“I look forward to further advancing UAE-Austrian strategic relations.”

I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to my friend @SebastianKurz for re-election as the OVP leader. I look forward to further advancing UAE-Austrian strategic relations. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) August 30, 2021

Sebastian Kurz won by a landslide when the OVP voted to re-elect him as its leader on Saturday.

Read more Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed orders road be named in honour of Sheikha Fatima

Last month, the Crown Prince visited Austria and was welcomed by Mr Kurz at Vienna airport.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Kurz held talks on economic co-operation, tourism and Expo 2020 Dubai, in which Austria is taking part.

Earlier, Mr Kurz said the Emirates was his country’s most important trading partner in the Arab world and that Austrian direct foreign investment in the UAE exceeded €7 billion ($8.25bn).