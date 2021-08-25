Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discuss strategic projects for UAE

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at Al Shati Palace. All photos by Hamad Al Kaabi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, held talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Wednesday at the Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The two discussed and approved strategic projects that will boost the UAE's economic growth and global competitiveness.

Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter that he was optimistic about the future of the country and that new strategic projects would be announced soon.

أثناء لقائي اليوم مع أخي محمد بن زايد في أبوظبي .. اطلعنا واعتمدنا دورة جديدة من المشاريع الاستراتيجية لدولة الإمارات .. مرحلة جديدة من النمو الداخلي والخارجي سنبدأها قريباً .. ونبشر شعبنا بالقادم الجميل .. وبأن يتفاءل بمستقبل ودولة فيها محمد بن زايد وإخوانه pic.twitter.com/DmcyfAe7Lf — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 25, 2021

"Today I met with my brother Mohammed bin Rashid. We discussed upcoming strategic projects and the future direction of our government. Under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa, our economy is growing stronger, more competitive and able to adapt to global change," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

Buy farm-fresh food The UAE is stepping up its game when it comes to platforms for local farms to show off and sell their produce. In Dubai, visit Emirati Farmers Souq at The Pointe every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, which has produce from Al Ammar Farm, Omar Al Katri Farm, Hikarivege Vegetables, Rashed Farms and Al Khaleej Honey Trading, among others. In Sharjah, the Aljada residential community will launch a new outdoor farmers’ market every Friday starting this weekend. Manbat will be held from 3pm to 8pm, and will host 30 farmers, local home-grown entrepreneurs and food stalls from the teams behind Badia Farms; Emirates Hydroponics Farms; Modern Organic Farm; Revolution Real; Astraea Farms; and Al Khaleej Food. In Abu Dhabi, order farm produce from Food Crowd, an online grocery platform that supplies fresh and organic ingredients directly from farms such as Emirates Bio Farm, TFC, Armela Farms and mother company Al Dahra.

