Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discuss strategic projects for UAE

The two leaders held high-level talks at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday

The National
Aug 25, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, held talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Wednesday at the Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The two discussed and approved strategic projects that will boost the UAE's economic growth and global competitiveness.

Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter that he was optimistic about the future of the country and that new strategic projects would be announced soon.

"Today I met with my brother Mohammed bin Rashid. We discussed upcoming strategic projects and the future direction of our government. Under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa, our economy is growing stronger, more competitive and able to adapt to global change," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo

Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000

Engine: 5.6-litre V8

Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic

Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

Buy farm-fresh food

The UAE is stepping up its game when it comes to platforms for local farms to show off and sell their produce.

In Dubai, visit Emirati Farmers Souq at The Pointe every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, which has produce from Al Ammar Farm, Omar Al Katri Farm, Hikarivege Vegetables, Rashed Farms and Al Khaleej Honey Trading, among others. 

In Sharjah, the Aljada residential community will launch a new outdoor farmers’ market every Friday starting this weekend. Manbat will be held from 3pm to 8pm, and will host 30 farmers, local home-grown entrepreneurs and food stalls from the teams behind Badia Farms; Emirates Hydroponics Farms; Modern Organic Farm; Revolution Real; Astraea Farms; and Al Khaleej Food. 

In Abu Dhabi, order farm produce from Food Crowd, an online grocery platform that supplies fresh and organic ingredients directly from farms such as Emirates Bio Farm, TFC, Armela Farms and mother company Al Dahra. 

