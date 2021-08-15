Coronavirus: UAE reports lowest number of cases this year

Dubai Municipality has updated Covid-19 regulations for the emirate. Children's birthday parties are now allowed in playgrounds and recreational areas. (Antonie Robertson)

The UAE reported 1,189 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

It is the lowest daily figure reported this year and the first below 1,200 since last year.

Daily infection numbers recorded in the past three days were the lowest of 2021.

The latest cases were detected from 218,163 tests.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said four deaths were reported overnight.

The country’s caseload since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 701,776, including 2,001 deaths.

Another 1,419 people beat the virus, pushing the total tally of recoveries to 679,760.

Health officials have carried out 69,844,594 PCR tests across the country since the first case was reported on January 29, 2020.

There are 20,015 active cases in the UAE.

The country embarked on a nationwide vaccination campaign in December last year and has administered 17,363,341 Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

