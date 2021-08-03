Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits Bahrain for talks with King Hamad

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held talks with King Hamad of Bahrain on Tuesday.

They discussed ways to further bolster the strong ties between the countries during a meeting at Al Sakhir Palace in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

Sheikh Mohamed led a UAE delegation which included Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra region.

King Hamad was joined by Prince Salman bin Hamad, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

Leaders from the two nations regularly meet in the UAE and Bahrain to strengthen their long-standing friendship.

In May, Sheikh Mohamed met Prince Salman at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Bahrain's Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah, Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, also attended the meeting.

In February, King Hamad welcomed Sheikh Mohamed at his home in Abu Dhabi.

