Sheikh Abdullah chairs meeting on anti-money laundering

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, chaired the meeting on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has chaired the 10th meeting of the higher committee that oversees the national strategy on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.

The committee on Thursday reviewed the progress made and discussed future plans.

Hamid Al Zaabi, director general of the Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism, presented the latest developments on the UAE's action plan and efforts made to combat such activities.

He told the committee the UAE has so far collected real beneficiary data from 89 per cent of firms registered in the UAE. This information records who the ultimate beneficiary of a company or transaction is.

To curb money laundering, the Ministry of Economy also fined establishments that failed to comply with the rules.

Companies can be fined Dh15,000 for each offence.

The Ministry of Interior and the Dubai Public Prosecution also gave a presentation on their efforts to counter money laundering and terrorism financing.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials.

Awar Qalb Director: Jamal Salem Starring: Abdulla Zaid, Joma Ali, Neven Madi and Khadija Sleiman Two stars

Players Selected for La Liga Trials U18 Age Group

Name: Ahmed Salam (Malaga)

Position: Right Wing

Nationality: Jordanian Name: Yahia Iraqi (Malaga)

Position: Left Wing

Nationality: Morocco Name: Mohammed Bouherrafa (Almeria)

Position: Centre-Midfield

Nationality: French Name: Mohammed Rajeh (Cadiz)

Position: Striker

Nationality: Jordanian U16 Age Group

Name: Mehdi Elkhamlichi (Malaga)

Position: Lead Striker

Nationality: Morocco

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

