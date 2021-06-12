UAE Central Bank issues anti-money laundering guidelines for licensed financial institutions

Suspicious activities should be reported through the goAML portal, the regulator says

The UAE has strict laws to deal with money laundering and the financing of terrorism. Silvia Razgova / The National
The Central Bank of the UAE issued new guidance on Saturday for licensed financial institutions to help them combat money laundering and financing of terrorism.

Banks and other licensed intuitions in the country have been asked to report activities they suspect may be linked to money laundering, terrorism financing, or a criminal offence through "suspicious activity reports", the CBUAE said in a statement.

The reports filed directly to the UAE’s Financial Intelligence Unit through the goAML portal should be submitted within 35 days from detection of suspicious activity.

The guidance is aimed at "strengthening our efforts to enhance the LFIs’ [licenced financial institutions] effectiveness in implementing crime-combatting measures”, Khaled Balama, governor of the CBUAE, said.

The UAE, which has strict laws to deal with money laundering and financing of terrorism and illegal organisations, has adopted a number of new measures to fight financial crimes.

Earlier this year, the country launched a new agency to detect money launderers and those suspected of financing terrorists and organised crime.

According to the recent guidance, licensed financial institutions should assess the relevant money laundering and terrorist financing risks a customer poses and develop an appropriate programme to counter them, the central bank said.

These can apply to companies, foundations, associations, trusts or other similar arrangements.

The UAE has recently enforced strict penalties to those flouting the country's anti-money laundering rules.

The Central Bank of the UAE in April fined an exchange house Dh496,000 ($136,000) for failing to achieve appropriate levels of compliance with anti-money laundering regulations.

The regulator did not the name of the company but said the exchange house had a weak compliance framework to prevent money laundering and financing of terrorism.

The UAE's Ministry of Economy has also taken various measures to combat money laundering.

In November, the ministry set up an anti-money laundering department while a court was established in Abu Dhabi to tackle money laundering and tax evasion cases.

Published: June 12, 2021 04:50 PM

