Global hunt for rare blood type saves Abu Dhabi resident

Daina Bautista had such rare blood that a global search was launched to find donors ahead of an operation on her heart. Courtesy, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

A global search for a rare blood type has helped save the life of an Abu Dhabi resident from the Philippines who needed life-saving surgery.

Blood from foreign donors had to be brought into the UAE before surgeons could operate on Daina Bautista.

The working mother not only has a relatively rare blood group, B+, found in only about 9 per cent of people, but also lacks the JK3 protein, an extremely rare phenotype.

This meant she could only receive blood from donors who both matched her type and lacked that specific protein.

For her life-saving surgery to take place, we would need at least six units of blood, a difficult feat given the rarity of this specific phenotype coupled with her uncommon blood type

In 2018, scans showed Ms Bautista – who has lived in Abu Dhabi for more than 15 years – had three damaged heart valves.

Last year her condition deteriorated significantly and she was admitted to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

“At first, I was able to live my life as normal. I knew something was wrong, but I wanted to focus on my work and family,” Ms Bautista said.

"Eventually, I couldn’t walk for more than a few minutes without losing my breath and needing to rest. I was always short of breath and even everyday tasks became very hard for me. I knew it was time to go back to the doctor and finally get my heart fixed."

Dr Manuel Algora, a clinical pathologist and director of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s blood bank, explained the difficulties in preparing for surgery.

“As soon as we discovered that Daina’s blood lacked the JK3 protein, something that is exceptionally rare worldwide, we began our search for donors within the UAE and abroad," Dr Algora said.

"For her life-saving surgery to take place, we would need at least six units of blood, a difficult feat given the rarity of this specific phenotype coupled with her uncommon blood type.”

A global search for donors

Daina Bautista has recovered from surgery thanks to donations of blood from both home and abroad. Courtesy Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Dr Algora and his team worked with Abu Dhabi Blood Bank to find suitable donors. One compatible match was finally found in Abu Dhabi and donated one of the six units needed.

More was needed but blood donors can only give blood every eight weeks, so Dr Algora widened the search, contacting blood banks across the UAE, the Gulf region and as far afield as Malaysia and Spain. Eventually, two units of matching blood were found in Kuwait.

Dr Algora and his team also worked with Abu Dhabi Blood Bank to collect an additional four units of blood from the patient.

Known as "autologous" donation, the blood is collected in the weeks before surgery and stored until the operation. It is often used before heart surgery when the likelihood of transfusion is high.

“Although we had a local donor and two units coming from abroad, we still needed four more units to safely perform the surgery," said Dr Algora.

"Collecting that much blood from the local donor would have taken months as a person can only donate one unit every two months.

"However, self-donation has very different requirements. As Daina had strong hemoglobin we were able to administer treatment to boost her red blood cell production so that she could safely self-donate at a rate of once per week.”

Ms Bautista gave four units over a three-week period so that the hospital would have enough blood to perform her surgery.

Dr Umer Darr, the heart surgeon who led the surgery, said blood is the foundation of modern surgery.

"If we can’t replace the blood lost to bleeding during surgery, many of the surgeries we take for granted today simply could not happen," he said.

"Even with minimally invasive surgery, it’s vital that we have blood on hand to ensure patient safety.

"When I heard we had the blood needed to repair Daina’s heart valves I was thrilled. We could finally move ahead and get her back to living a full life."

Ms Bautista surgery took place on December 15, more than three months after it was initially scheduled. She made a swift recovery and was discharged on December 31.

“This was a very difficult case and I’m very proud that we were able to come together as one team across all areas of the hospital to arrange for the import of the blood Daina so desperately needed," Dr Algora said.

"Without the support of our local and international partners, this could not have happened.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

