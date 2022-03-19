Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers reach 20 million mark

Expo 2020 Dubai has reached an impressive milestone of 20 million visits, as the mega event nears the finish line.

The achievement will be celebrated on Saturday at 8.30pm, with a special projection on Al Wasl dome and a fireworks show.

Scores of people have been rushing to the world’s fair in Dubai South, with only 12 days left until the expo closes its doors.

About 70 per cent of the total expo visitors have been from the UAE. The latest figures also show children under the age of 18 have visited more than 2.8 million times.

Total visits include virtual numbers.

Organisers said the expo hit the milestone of 20 million visits on Saturday, calling it “an amazing achievement” and “bringing the world together in the UAE for the largest global gathering since the start of the pandemic”.

“When we started this journey in 2013, and even before then as we prepared the bid for Expo 2020 Dubai, we had a dream to welcome the world to Dubai and the UAE for an unprecedented global gathering that would live long in hearts and minds,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of the expo’s higher committee.

“That we have fulfilled this dream is already beyond doubt, but to achieve such a landmark number of visits is true testament to how the world has responded to what we have worked so long and hard to create.

“We trust that those millions of people will take their memories back to their families and friends, wherever they are from in the world, to continue the impressive work we have set in motion at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Since opening its doors to travellers from all over the world, the expo has provided cultural, educational and entertainment experiences, including 192 country pavilions that are showing the best of what their nations offer.

There have been about 32,000 events and attractions so far that have involved world leaders, cutting-edge innovations, sporting heroes, Grammy-award winning artists, incredible architecture, Arab superstars and innovative forums.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said that they were thrilled the expo has proved popular.

“In the spirit of optimism, millions of visitors and participants have come together, not only to witness and enjoy something truly remarkable, but to also work together to drive positive social and environmental impact,” he said.

“Expo 2020 Dubai has demonstrated exceptional capability and agility in achieving a consistently high turnout amid continuing global challenges, and, as we begin our bittersweet countdown to the final curtain, we are proud of the collective efforts of all those involved.”

During the remaining days, a host of countries will celebrate their Expo 2020 Dubai national days.

Canada will celebrate on March 19, Pakistan on March 23 and South Africa and India on March 28.

The Honour Day of the Bureau International des Expositions, the governing body of World Expos, will take place on March 30.

From March 20 to March 26, Water Week will be held, focusing on how people can protect the most precious resource of the planet.

Expo 2020 Dubai is open until March 31.

