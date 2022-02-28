Expo 2020 Dubai to host free live screening of Manchester derby

Former Manchester City star Nigel de Jong to meet fans in Dubai before viewing of match against Manchester United

Patrick Ryan
Feb 28, 2022

Expo 2020 Dubai will host a live screening of the Manchester derby at the weekend.

Manchester City supporters will have a chance to meet former club star and Premier League winner Nigel de Jong, who will be taking part in a question-and-answer session before kick-off on Sunday, March 6.

The club’s mascot Moonbeam will mingle with fans, with prizes on offer throughout the evening as well as a performance from freestyle football star Ammar Freez.

Supporters will need to have a ticket to enter Expo 2020 Dubai as well as proof of vaccination, or negative PCR test results obtained within the previous 72 hours.

The Al Hosn app can be used as proof of vaccination or to show test results.

The match starts at 8.30pm but the festivities will be under way from 7pm, with fans wearing City shirts eligible for a free drink upon entry.

Former Manchester City star Nigel de Jong will meet fans before the live-screening of the game against Manchester United on Sunday. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

Updated: February 28th 2022, 10:07 AM
