Expo 2020 Dubai honours 50 most loyal visitors in ceremony

Fifty of the most enthusiastic visitors to Expo Dubai 2020 were honoured in a ceremony on Sunday.

The attendants, some of whom had visited the event more than 75 times since it opened in October last year, were acknowledged for their support of the first world's fair to be held in the Middle East.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Co-operation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, expressed her gratitude to them for participating in the Expo.

“Thank you for standing with us in light of these conditions and the Covid pandemic, as an integral part of the Emirati family,” she said to those being honoured.

“We hope, God willing, that the Expo will be the source of your trust and appreciation, and will leave you with unforgettable memories.

“I am truly grateful for you being with us in every step of this journey that we have shared together.”

The event was held in the Opportunity Forum and hosted by local influencer Walid Al Musrati. Each of the 50 people honoured was given a trophy to commemorate their many visits.

One recipient was sales worker Suha Yahya.

“I can’t describe how I feel about this event,” she said.

“I’ve been to Expo more than 40 times. I had a season ticket. Expo 2020 is a positive place, full of joy and beautiful activities, where I learnt about new cultures and things I did not know before.”

Also the proud owner of a new trophy was Ahmed Al-Derai who described the moment as “the most beautiful feeling".

“Just visiting the Expo site every day is a gift to me,” he said.

“I am a fan of learning about cultures, and what I learnt today will benefit me when I visit other countries. I would not have known all these things without Expo.”

