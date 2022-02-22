Expo 2020 Dubai closes in on 15-million visit milestone

Expo 2020 Dubai is approaching a milestone 15 million visits after enjoying its biggest week yet.

More than 1.2 million visits were recorded over the past seven days, buoyed by top attractions such as a highly-anticipated performance by chart-topping British band Coldplay at Al Wasl Dome.

Other attractions included a star-studded tennis tournament featuring famous names such as John McEnroe and Kim Clijsters as well as a visit to the Serbian pavilion by the sport's top-ranked player, Novak Djokovic before his return to action in Dubai this week.

As of Monday, visit numbers stood at 14,719,277 — up from 13,457,400 the previous week.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 21 Young visitor Jhaequan Stewart shows his Jamaica stamp at the Jamaica pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Victor Besa / The National

Domestic visits have increased by 128 per cent in the past weeks, with international numbers up 19 per cent in the same period.

The introduction of the Dh50 Season Finale Pass to coincide with the Expo's final 50 days has already proved to be a hit.

It is the second week in a row that more than a million visits have been made to the mega event as the public make the most of the opportunity explore the sprawling site in its final weeks.

Expo will commemorate passing the 15-millon visit milestone by issuing a special stamp for its popular passports, saying “I am one of 15 million visitors”. The stamp will be available from Wednesday.

Read More Expo 2020 sees more than 1 million visits in a week as overall numbers reach 13.5 million

Organisers had initially set a target of 25 million visits before the start of the Expo.

The six-month extravaganza will close its doors on March 31 after an impressive run of crowd-pleasing concerts, guest appearances and memorable daily performances.

The international celebration of cultures, customs and innovation has offered a platform for countries to share their talents with the world.

The vast world's fair site is home to more than 200 pavilions, including 192 belonging to participating countries.

🔔Get an exclusive Expo 2020 passport stamp to celebrate being one of the 15 million visitors of Expo 2020 Dubai.



Join us on February 23 for a chance to collect it! pic.twitter.com/r2sGnEGiXz — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) February 22, 2022

Some pavilions have clocked up more than one million visits alone, including the Indian and Saudi offerings.

Visitor numbers are expected to enjoy an even greater surge in the weeks to come, organisers believe.

"I think typically you do see expos get busier towards the end," said Sconaid McGeachin, senior vice president of communications following the release of last week's high visit numbers.

"We obviously have so many different activities that we expect to have high visitation for the remainder of the expo."