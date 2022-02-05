Hundreds take part in Terry Fox Run at Expo 2020 Dubai

More than 1,000 charity champions put their best foot forward at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday to support the fight against cancer at the Terry Fox Run.

The fundraiser is held each year in more than 30 countries in honour of Fox, who ran more than 5,000km across Canada in 1980 over 143 days to raise money and awareness after losing a leg to cancer.

The courageous Canadian died in 1981 but his incredible feats continue to inspire others to step out to boost crucial research into the disease.

More than Dh8 million has been raised through the Terry Fox Run to bolster cancer research in the UAE alone.

The sprawling Expo site provided a spectacular location for the enthusiastic participants who took part in 3km and 5km fun runs.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and managing director of Expo 2020 Dubai, spoke of her pride at bringing the popular run to the world's fair.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is proud to be hosting the Terry Fox Run this year, not only to continue its tradition of taking place in Dubai, but also to pay tribute to its international status by weaving the course of the run through the world’s pavilions,' she said.

"Support of medical research to increase and improve quality of life is one that the UAE and its communities actively endorse, and to raise awareness of World Cancer Day through this event at the end of our Health and Wellness Week is important to us all.”

The family fun run was held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee and chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation, who supported the first Terry Fox Run in Dubai in 1994.

This year’s event was organised by Canadian Business Council Dubai to support the Al Jalila Foundation.

“Today’s historic Dubai Terry Fox Run demonstrated the commitment of the UAE and its community in contributing to cancer research that could save generations in the future," said Ara Sahakian, former executive director and volunteer consultant to the Terry Fox Foundation.

Professor Frank Branicky, from UAE University, told how funds raised at the event is helping researchers to undertake vital cancer research.

"We have been working with researchers funded by Canada’s Terry Fox Foundation since 2013 to advance cancer research in the UAE, which is gaining momentum," he said.

"More than Dh8 million has been raised and funded for various UAE cancer research projects to date. Today, UAE researchers are leading various important investigations to find effective treatments for cancers worldwide.”

Expo 2020 Dubai - in pictures