Expo 2020 Dubai visits near 11 million as programme launched for over-60s

Expo 2020 Dubai's latest visit numbers are nearing the 11 million mark, organisers said on Tuesday.

The world's fair recorded 10,836,389 visits since its opening on October 1, 2021, up until Monday, January 24.

Numbers in the past week were boosted by the opening of Why? The Musical, a 45-minute show directed by Bafta-winner Shekhar Kapur, with music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

Starring Australian theatre actress Shubshri Kandiah and Indian actor and comedian Jaaved Jaaferi, the show features more than 100 performers as well as stunning visuals projected on Al Wasl Dome, the world’s largest 360-degree projection screen. The show runs four nights a week until February 27.

Visits to Expo 2020's virtual site reached 72.5 million, up from 65 million last week, with Global Goals week helping to increase the number significantly.

Senior guests programme

Expo today announced a new programme that allows guests aged over 60 to pre-book certain services to improve their access and mobility around the site.

The Senior Guests Programme gives visitors access to dedicated parking spaces within each district, a buggy drop-off to the arrival plaza, as well as private buggies for up to five people for 90 minutes, from 9am to 1pm each day.

The programme, which is open to any visitor with a free Expo Senior Citizen Pass, also offers guests a meet-and-greet concierge, a welcome pack that includes recommended journeys, based on particular themes, details of fast-track entry to selected pavilions, and a 30 per cent discount on lunch at select restaurants across the site.

Guests can book the Expo Concierge service on WhatsApp (+971 50 141 3453) or via email at seniorbookings@expo2020.ae.

Full details of the Senior Guests Programme can be found here.