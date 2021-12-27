Expo 2020 Dubai visits top 8 million as festive schedule proves a hit

Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers have surged past 8 million after a packed festive schedule helped to draw in the crowds.

The international extravaganza continues to be the biggest show in town as people flock to the sprawling site from all over the Emirates and beyond.

Organisers arranged a star-studded line-up, including a concert by Academy and Grammy award-winning composer A.R. Rahman and shows featuring actress and singer Lea Salonga and singer and pianist Joe Stilgoe.

Many visitors took advantage of the Dh95 festive pass to enjoy the attractions at Expo during the Yuletide period.

On Christmas Eve, The Holy See held a prayer service for humanity, Lebanese singer Tania Kassis and the Festival Chorus performed a special carol service, while the UK’s most successful gospel choir group, the London Community Gospel Choir and American soul artist Naia Izumi performed.

The wide variety of themed events helped push visits to 8,067,012 to date.

The world's fair opened to the public on October 1.

Organisers have put in place stringent Covid-19 safety measures to safeguard the health of the thousands of people who visit each day.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 US singer-songwriter Alicia Keys performed at Expo 2020 Dubai's Al Wasl Plaza where she also launched her eighth album 'Keys'. AFP

Protocols include the mandatory wearing of masks - both indoors and outdoors - for visitors, staff and participants.

Venues may also close temporarily for deep cleaning and sanitisation in response to positive tests.

Visitors can look forward to ringing in the New Year at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Two of the world's top DJs will be taking to the decks on New Year's Eve at Jubilee Park, with Dimitri Vegas taking centre stage from 10.30pm and Armin Van Buuren providing the soundtrack for the first hours of 2022 from 1.30am.

The 2022 curtain-raiser will also include an international cast of Arab, Filipino and Indian DJs.

Dubai Metro will run throughout New Year’s Eve.

About 37 million online visits to Expo have been logged to date.

The dazzling opening ceremony raked in the highest views at 6 million.

More than 3 million viewed Alicia Keys' concert this month as she made a debut performance of her new double album, Keys.

Expo 2020 Dubai topped the list of most popular event hashtags in the UAE for 2021, Twitter said.

The social media platform tallied up the number of times certain big events were tagged in tweets and crowned the six-month world's fair the winner.

The global gathering has enjoyed a number of high-profile appearances since its launch.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has paid a number of visits, often touring pavilions with international leaders.

Sports star Lionel Messi - with football in hand - delighted fans after paying a surprise visit to Expo 2020 Dubai earlier this month.

The prolific forward, widely viewed as one of the best players in the history of the sport, met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, during his tour.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until March 31.

It features pavilions from more than 190 countries celebrating their culture, customs and visions for the future, as well as a programme of live events.