Expo 2020 Dubai reaches more than 6.3 million visits

Visitors returned in numbers on Friday for Alicia Keys concert at Al Wasl Plaza

Neil Halligan
Dec 13, 2021

Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers climbed to more than 6.3 million in the period up to December 13, boosted by a range of entertainment and the festive pass offer.

Officials said the world’s fair had recorded 6,358,464 visits since its doors opened to the public on October 1.

After a busy UAE National Day weekend, visitors returned in large numbers on Friday for the Alicia Keys concert at Al Wasl Plaza.

The 15-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter attracted a strong online audience to Expo's virtual portal, helping the platform add five million visitors in the past week alone, bringing the total number of visits beyond the 30 million mark.

Expo World Choir, featuring singers and musicians from 142 countries, broke a world record for most nationalities in a choir with the one-off concert at Jubilee Park, while Magnus Carlsen retained his title in the FIDE World Chess Championship.

Jubilee Park is again the centre of events this week at Expo, with the science show 'Brainiac Live' - described as “the Science Museum meets Top Gear" - taking place on December 15.

Read More
Review: Alicia Keys mesmerises Expo 2020 Dubai with old hits and a new album
Meet the Expo 2020 visitor who collected 200 stamps on his kandura

Egyptian singer and actor Mohammed Ramadan will perform on the Jubilee Stage on December 18.

Acclaimed composer AR Rahman will be staging a special event on December 19, while Late Nights @ Expo will feature a winter-themed line-up from December 23-25.

Among the acts confirmed are popular Filipina artist Lea Salonga, British musician Joe Stilgoe and the London Community Gospel Choir.

The Dh95 ($25) Expo 2020 Festive Pass is available throughout December.

Updated: December 13th 2021, 9:36 AM
Expo 2020 DubaiDubai
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Expo 2020 Dubai reaches more than 6.3 million visits
An image that illustrates this article WHO says global healthcare failures are causing ‘catastrophic hardships’
An image that illustrates this article Expo 2020 was most popular event hashtag of the year, Twitter reveals
An image that illustrates this article Japan celebrates its national day at Expo 2020 Dubai