Bagpipes and kilts: Expo 2020 Dubai gets a taste of Scotland on St Andrew's Day

Follow the latest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai here

Bagpipes and marching bands — the hallmarks of St Andrew's Day — were on display at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday as visitors to the world's fair were given a taste of Scotland.

The Scottish Association Dubai Pipe Band, an international blend of pipers that includes drummers from Scotland, played a special collaborative performance with Dubai Police Band to mark the country's national day at the UK pavilion.

Later on Tuesday, Scotland will host a gala reception at the UK pavilion for dignitaries, VIPs and representatives from the business community.

Quote It is about celebrating culture, communities and connections with friends, family and business Liz Cameron

“It was actually a good replication of what we would do on St Andrew's Day back in Scotland, because it's about celebrating culture, communities and connections with friends, family and business and that's exactly what the evening programme is doing,” said Liz Cameron, head of the delegation for Scottish businesses at Expo.

“We are building on the global Scots that are here, our Scottish diaspora, and the business partners that we have made across the UAE. It's going to be a celebration of those cultures and reconnecting with a number of partners in business.”

Ms Cameron is leading a business delegation to Dubai, where they are displaying their key export products in food, education and engineering, but also their lesser-known expertise.

“We also want to show the world at Dubai Expo our healthcare technology, our FinTech, our innovation in renewable and hydrogen manufacturing and our space technology,” she said.

“We are looking for partners, both to invest in and with, and also partners to work alongside.”

She said another delegation will return in January with a focus on energy and renewable energy, and again in March to showcase women business entrepreneurs.

The best of Expo 2020 Dubai - in pictures