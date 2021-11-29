Hanukkah celebrations begin at Israel's Expo 2020 pavilion

Festival lasts eight nights and at its heart is the nightly Hanukkiah lighting at sunset

The National
Nov 29, 2021

The Jewish festival of Hanukkah began at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday night with the first candle lighting at the Israeli pavilion.

Rabbi Levi Duchman, the first Rabbi of Dubai, lit the first candle on the Hanukkiah – a symbolic nine-candle holder.

The festival lasts eight nights and at its heart is the nightly Hanukkiah lighting at sunset.

Also known as the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century BC.

“This is a very exciting evening. Last year we lit the Hanukkiah in the world's tallest building, and now we’re lighting it at the world's largest show," said Rabbi Duchman

"Lighting the Hanukkiah at our pavilion that is without walls and open to everyone, is an invitation to share our light with all participants and visitors of the Expo 2020.”

The lighting ceremony was followed by performances from the Israeli reggae band Anna RF, a Jewish community choir and the distribution of traditional Sufganiyot –holiday doughnuts – to guests.

Updated: November 29th 2021, 8:59 AM
