Sheikh Hamdan speaks of UAE’s rich heritage at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has spoken of the UAE's rich heritage after he visited the Sameem pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday.

Sameem is an open-air pavilion that takes visitors on a journey through time. There are Emirati storytellers, artists and artisans at the site who help people to understand Emirati culture.

"I visited the Sameem pavilion, which tells the story of our rich heritage to the multicultural audience gathered at this global event," Sheikh Hamdan said on Twitter.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, visits the Sameem pavilion. Photo: Twitter

"We are proud of our heritage, which guides our journey to the future."

Sheikh Hamdan shared images of his visit on social media, with one showing him talking to an Emirati artist as she made colourful baskets.

Expo 2020 Dubai, which is home to pavilions from 192 countries, has recorded more than four million visits since it opened to the public on October 1.

UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai - in pictures