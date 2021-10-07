Expo 2020 Dubai looks forward to busy weekend - and reminds visitors about PCR tests

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai have been urged to carry a valid negative PCR result with them if they are not vaccinated against Covid-19 to avoid long delays when entering the site.

Expo spokeswoman Sconaid McGeachin said the on-site testing centre had been very busy during the opening week, with same-day results taking longer than usual.

She urged people to “come to the site prepared to avoid disappointment”.

“If you do not have a vaccination or your PCR result has lapsed, please go and get the test a day before you plan to visit,” she said.

“With so many visitors [during the opening week], it has taken quite some time to process the test results. Due to the sheer numbers, there are long delays.

“It’s not conducive to have people sitting here and waiting on the day. You can use the drive through service, get tested and come back the next day.”

Commenting on a successful first week, Ms McGeachin said the team is also working to "increase the number of buggies" on-site to ferry passengers to and from different areas.

She said it has been a challenge, but they are hoping to introduce a hop-on, hop-off service for visitors within the coming weeks. The buggies will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 29 Muay Thai fighter Dong Theeramate with Salma, 6, from Jordan outside the Thailand pavilion

"At peak times, the availability of buggies has been a challenge. We do have bikes operated by Careem available to visitors, but we are trying to prepare people for a lot of walking. The area is the size of 600 football pitches.

“Maybe plan your journey ahead of time and decipher the areas you want to visit. We have visitor journeys on the website, like the architectural trail.”

During the first day, the world’s fair saw 53,000 visitors flood through the entrance gates and over the past week it has welcomed more than 170 different nationalities.

So far, late afternoon and evening hours had been recorded as the peak times for visitors, with the hot weather during the day and the beautiful illuminations at night the driving force behind that trend.

This weekend, the world’s fair will kick off the first of its monthly Expo Beats music festivals.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday ‘World Beats’, the first in the series, will be on the Jubilee Stage from 4pm until late over the three-day period.

The National has put together a list of things to look forward to when visiting Expo 2020 Dubai this weekend:

____________________

What: Expo Beats - World Beats

When: Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Where: Jubilee Stage

Time: 4pm until late

Details: The mini music festival will feature a daily show by Jill Barber, the three-time Juno Award nominated singer-songwriter. Her critically acclaimed repertoire spans a transformative spectrum from folk, to jazz, to pop, and includes songs in both French and English

____________________

What: Red Arrows Airshow

When: Friday

Where: Above Expo 2020 Dubai site

Time: 4pm to 4.25pm

Details: Look up in awe and watch the impressive Red Arrows take to the skies above the world’s fair in a colourful show of precision and skill

____________________

What: Masterclass with AT Rajamani

When: Friday

Where: Sports, Fitness and Well-being hub in Mobility District

Time: 4pm to 4.45pm

Details: Achieving peak performance on the cricket field

____________________

What: Meet and Greet: Rajasthan Royals

When: Friday

Where: Sports, Fitness and Well-being hub in Mobility District

Time: 6pm to 6.30pm

Details: Get up close and personal with some of your favourite players from the Indian Cricket League

____________________

What: Harmony Under Water

When: Friday

Where: Al Wasl Plaza

Time: 8.30pm to 8.50pm

Details: Stand in awe as Al Wasl Plaza is submerged under water. As the deep blue light washes over you, the great mysteries of the ocean will surround you. Beautiful corals flow in harmony while glowing creatures swim along the ancient ocean floor, plus much more

____________________

What: Ousha and the Moon

When: Friday

Where: Al Wasl Plaza

Time: 9.45pm to 10pm

Details: The girl who swallowed the moon. Tumble into the world of a 12-year-old girl’s dream. A place where the moon speaks and the threads of destiny are weaved. A look into the fantastic mind of a child born without speech, whose words would one day capture the heart of a nation

____________________

What: Coaching session Manchester City football team

When: Saturday

Where: Sports, Fitness and Well-being hub in Mobility District

Time: 12 noon

Details: Meet the top coaches from one of the UK’s most decorated football teams, Manchester City. During this interactive session they will give top tips on how to become a world-class footballer