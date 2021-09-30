Spirit of Ireland on display at the country's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Follow the latest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai here

Ireland is promising to fill its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai with the sounds and sights that epitomise the spirit of the country.

Visitors will be charmed by daily performances by the pavilion's in-house musicians, and encouraged to take part in inter-cultural conversations and panel discussions.

Quote You will be informed, be entertained and above you will be given a warm Irish welcome Pat Hennessy, commissioner general of the Ireland Pavilion

Children aged seven to 17 will be invited to learn computer coding in classes provided by Coder Dojo, a global volunteer-led community that provides free programming workshops for young people.

St Patrick's Day is expected to be a highlight, with organisers planning lively celebrations, including a guest appearance by Martin Hayes, one of Ireland’s most revered traditional musicians.

The National Day concert will take the audience through a rendition of memorable songs including classics from U2, The Cranberries, Hozier, Snow Patrol and The Corrs.

Ireland’s theme for Expo 2020 Dubai is Putting Creativity at the Centre of Human Experience in the 21st Century.

The pavilion, which is in the Mobility district, draws inspiration from classical western and Islamic architectural traditions, with an enclosed element and a cloistered courtyard.

Upon entering the pavilion, visitors will step into the Oculus Room – a space with a distinctive cone-shaped funnel based on the Newgrange light box, meaning sunlight enters through the skylight at the top of the cone, lighting up the main exhibition space.

The courtyard area will be where visitors are encouraged to relax and enjoy regular music performances from The Expo Players, the pavilion's in-house ensemble.

The musicians, who work on rotation, will introduce visitors to Irish music, its history, instruments and stories.

They will also create their own interpretations of songs from the Irish songbook, and reveal the background to, and history of, the songs.

Pat Hennessy, commissioner general of the Ireland Pavilion, said the aim is to celebrate Irish creativity in all forms.

"You will be informed, be entertained and above you will be given a warm Irish welcome," Mr Hennessy said.

"Our visitors will see the exciting work of talented Irish designers, innovators and inventors.

"The pavilion will offer a host of workshops for visitors of all ages whether you want to be part of our CoderDojo groups [teaching computer programming], or to learn more about Irish music and culture."

Expo 2020 Dubai opens on October 1, and will feature 192 country pavilions and cuisines from around the world.

Tickets start from Dh95 for an adult for the whole month of October, while entry for children and senior citizens is free.