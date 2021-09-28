Noura Al Kaabi to lead UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The UAE's Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura Al Kaabi, has been appointed as commissioner general of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The role of deputy was given to Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural and Public Diplomacy.

The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon.

Ms Al Kaabi has served as chairwoman of the Media Zone Authority - Abu Dhabi (MZA) and twofour54, and a board member of the UAE’s National Media Council, Abu Dhabi Media, Image Nation, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and United Arab Emirates University.

Mr Ghobash has previously served as ambassador to France (2017-2018) and Ambassador to Russia (2008-2017). He is on the acquisition committee of the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the advisory body of the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation at King’s College London.

Expo 2020 Dubai launches this weekend with an opening ceremony on Thursday evening and visitors welcomed from Friday morning.

The World Fair is being billed as the "largest event ever in the Arab world", spread over 182 days of celebration in the year of the country’s Golden Jubilee.

