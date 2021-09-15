Japan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to start virtual tours

The Pavilion of Japan at Expo 2020 Dubai will use digital technology to give people around the world a virtual tour of the exhibit. Photo: WAM

A virtual tour of the Japan pavilion at Expo 2020 is set to be rolled out for people across the world who cannot make it to Dubai.

Two websites will be hosted by the organisers to capture the excitement and events that have been planned during the six-month fair that opens next month.

The pavilion's design is inspired by traditional origami shapes and the three-diamensional facade acts as a sunshade to protect visitors inside.

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said the aim was to allow people to experience first-hand the country’s history and technology, Wam news agency said.

Japan is next in line to host the World Expo, in Osaka in 2025, and the digital tours have been planned to get people interested in the event.

Special sessions will also be held during which people outside of the Emirates can use remotely-controlled avatar robots to participate in functions taking place at the pavilion in Dubai.

“Where ideas meet” is the theme of the pavilion and organisers hope events will spark conversations and ideas that can benefit future generations.

