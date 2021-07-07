'Thank you, brother Abdullah,' says Sheikh Mohammed on Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, visits Expo 2020 in Dubai. (Photo: Official Tweets by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum)

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has spoken of his appreciation for Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed's persistence and determination in winning the Expo 2020 bid and bringing the world fair to Dubai.

The UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai thanked Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, for working relentlessly to build global interest and participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai.

"Abdullah bin Zayed's contribution to the Expo did not stop," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

"Since the beginning, his drive of international support for the success of our host bid has been unprecedented, and even before the launch by following up on the final touches to receive high-level official and political delegations from 192 countries around the world. Thank you, brother Abdullah."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice-President and Ruler of Dubai speaks with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The six-month international fair begins in October with countries racing to complete final preparations on pavilions at the Dubai South site.

Dubai beat competition from Russia, Turkey and Brazil to host the event in November 2013.

This will be the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region with more than 200 participants that include countries, international organisations and non-government groups.

The theme of Expo 2020 Dubai is Connecting Minds, Creating the Future with three main theme areas of opportunity, mobility and sustainability created for countries to display their pavilions.

The fair was postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to draw 25 million visits.

It will be the first major global event to welcome international visitors amid the pandemic when doors open on October 1.

