Expo 2020 Dubai: 18 life-changing inventions that were unveiled at World Fairs

Visitors to Dubai Expo this October could not fail to notice the huge Ain Dubai looming over the city’s skyline.

At 250 metres, the world’s tallest observation wheel is a potent symbol of Dubai’s determination to build the biggest and the best.

What they might not realise is that Ain Dubai, or Dubai Eye, has a history that goes back nearly 130 years, to one of the first World Fairs, as Expos were formerly called.

It was in 1893 that the Ferris wheel first delighted visitors to the World’s Columbian Exposition, in Chicago, and the idea caught on rapidly elsewhere.

Ain Dubai is also a reminder that Expos and World Fairs have long been a window to the future, showcasing innovations and inventions that at the time seemed almost miraculous but are now part of everyday life.

With the countdown to Dubai Expo 2020 now entering the final stage, here are some of the greatest hits from the past, leaving us wondering what new marvels will soon come our way.

Telephone

Inventor Alexander Graham Bell, right, instructs Brazilian Emperor Dom Pedro II on the use of his telephone receiver during the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition, 1876.

Alexander Graham had been granted a patent for his telephone only months before the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition.

It was the sensation of the 1876 International Exhibition of Arts, Manufacturers and Products of Soil and Mine, to use its official name.

Among the astonished visitors was Emperor Pedro II of Brazil, who exclaimed after a demonstration, “My God, it talks!”

Heinz Tomato Ketchup

It was also in Philadelphia in 1876 that the world had its first taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup. It was first called “Catsup”; the word “tomato” was included to differentiate it from other table sauces. HJ Heinz chose a clear glass bottle to highlight its quality.

The words “ketchup” and “catsup” are possibly derived from the Chinese “ke-tsiap,” a pickled fish sauce, or the Arabic “kabees”, for pickling in vinegar.

Lawnmower

The idea that there was a better way to cut grass than a scythe and a pair of clippers first arose in England in 1830, but it was at the Paris Exposition Universelle of 1855 that the world was introduced to the first lightweight practical model – just in time for lawn tennis to really take off.

Picasso’s ‘Guernica’

Pablo Picasso’s ‘Guernica’ at the Spanish Pavilion, Exposition Universelle 1937, Paris

The 1937 International Exposition of Art and Technology in Modern Life, held in Paris, took place under the shadow of the Spanish Civil War and the rise of European fascism.

It was here that the world first saw Guernica, Picasso’s giant canvas depicting the horrors of war on the Basque town of the same name, which was bombed by the Nazis.

Picasso was living in exile at the time, and the painting later toured the world before finding a home today at the Reina Sofia museum in Madrid.

Coffee percolator

The French love their coffee, but even the most devoted Parisian caffeine addict could not keep pace with Eduard Loysel de Santais’s Patent Hydrostatic Percolator.

Also demonstrated at Paris in 1855, the machine was reported to have produced 2,000 cups of espresso every hour.

Ferris wheel

The Ferris wheel at the Chicago world’s fair, 1893

Unveiled at the World Columbian Exposition in Chicago 1893, it was created by George Washington Gale Ferris Jr, a structural engineer from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, working with the fair’s architects who had asked for an iconic structure to rival the Eiffel Tower from the 1889 Paris World’s Fair.

The Ferris wheel was an immediate hit, attracting nearly 1.5 million visitors, each paying 50 US cents for the 20-minute ride.

It was dismantled after the expo but was later revived for the 1904 Fair in St Louis.

Zipper

Less dramatic than a Ferris wheel, no doubt, the zip has nevertheless changed everyone’s lives. It was at Chicago 1893 that Whitcomb L Judson unveiled his patented “clasp locker” clothes fastening.

It would spell the end for fumbling with buttons or hooks and eyes. Although the design took some time to perfect, it eventually took off in 1918 and was used on everything from gloves to tobacco pouches. The name “zipper” was not coined until 1926.

X-ray machine

The 1901 Pan-American Exposition, in Buffalo, New York, saw the inventor Thomas Edison demonstrate his X-ray machine.

On September 6, president William McKinley was visiting the fair, only to be shot by an anarchist, Leon Czolgosz, at the Temple of Music.

Doctors refused to use the new X-ray machine to locate the bullet on the grounds it be might unsafe.

President McKinley’s wound soon became infected and he died two weeks later from gangrene.

Ice cream cones

The Lyon family enjoy ice-cream cones at the 1904 World’s Fair

One of the tasty treats at the 1904 St Louis World Fair was waffles from a Syrian baker, Ernest Hamwi, whose stall was next to an ice-cream vendor, Arnold Fornachou, from Lebanon.

When Fornachou ran out of dishes, Hamwi came up with the idea of folding his waffles while they were still warm and placing the ice cream on top.

And so the ice-cream cone was born. It was established as the official state dessert of Missouri in 2008.

Hot dogs

As well as ice-cream cones, visitors to the St Louis fair were introduced to the hot dog. Antoine Feuchtwanger, a German migrant to the Midwest, is said to have come up with the idea of serving his hot sausages in a bun to avoid burning customers’ hands. He had previously given them gloves, but they kept walking off with them.

It must be said there are other versions of the birth of the hot dog, but this is the most widely accepted.

Theme parks

View of the dreamy medieval spires of the Belgian Village exhibit from afar at the Century of Progress International Exposition in Chicago, Illinois in 1933.

One of the highlights of the 1933 Chicago World Fair was the Belgium Village, a replica of 30 olde worlde buildings and streets that gave visitors a taste of life in a place they might otherwise never visit.

Among the visitors was one Walt Disney, who saw in the set-up the potential for something bigger and better. Disneyland opened in 1955, complete with a fairytale castle.

Colt revolver

Like it or not, there is no doubt of the impact of the revolver, not only in the American west, but on warfare in general.

First shown at Paris in 1855, Samuel Colt’s six-shooter was, as the name suggests, capable of firing six bullets without reloading.

Good news for the arms industry, less so for the Native American tribes of the USA.

TV broadcasting

Crowds surround a new television in the RCA exhibit at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York

Grainy and in black and white, it was at the 1939 World Fair in New York that Americans had their first taste of broadcast television on sets produced by the RCA company, which had a stand at the fair.

Both the opening and closing ceremonies were broadcast by RCA, the former featuring Franklin D Roosevelt, the first US president to be seen on TV.

Air conditioning

Air conditioning was a little known invention until the 1939 World Fair.

That all changed when the inventor William Carrier created the Carrier Igloo of Tomorrow, complete with fake snow.

The building introduced air conditioning to tens of thousands of Americans who realised they need no longer swelter in the country’s hot and humid summers.

Video telephones

Robert Furman pictured using the picturephone at the Bell Telephone exhibit at New York’s 1964 World’s Fair

Nearly 50 years before Zoom and Skype, Bell Labs’ Picturephone was introduced at the 1964/1965 World Fair in New York.

Users had to go into a special booth to make and receive a call, and the idea of seeing the person you were talking to never really caught on, not least because the price of a 10-minute call was the equivalent of over $54 today.

Imax

It was a team of Canadian engineers who created Imax, or Image Maximum cinema, allowing huge immersive projection.

The format was shown for the first time at the 1970 World Fair in Osaka, Japan. A specially commissioned travelogue, Tiger Child, was screened at the Fuji Pavilion, at the time the largest inflated structure in the world.

Mobile phones

The “dream phone” was created by the Japanese communications company NTT and shown for the first time at Osaka 1970. This was also the first Expo at which Abu Dhabi had a pavilion.

The clunky handset thrilled more than six million visitors but it would be another quarter of a century before the mobile phone really took off.

Hydrogen-powered car

From the outside it looked like a regular BMW saloon. But the model unveiled at the Hanover Expo in 2000 was fuelled not by petrol, but hydrogen.

It was a vision of the future propelled by the growing awareness of climate change and the need for new sources of clean energy.

Hydrogen-powered vehicles are still in their infancy, and there are estimated to be only 30,000 on the roads today.

Clean Energy" BMW 7 Series "powered by sun and water"

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

Four-day collections of TOH Day Indian Rs (Dh) Thursday 500.75 million (25.23m) Friday 280.25m (14.12m) Saturday 220.75m (11.21m) Sunday 170.25m (8.58m) Total 1.19bn (59.15m) (Figures in millions, approximate)

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Normal People Sally Rooney, Faber & Faber



2.0 Director: S Shankar Producer: Lyca Productions; presented by Dharma Films Cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

