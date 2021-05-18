UAE weather: Sticky start followed by sunny skies

The UAE woke to a sticky start on Tuesday as humidity climbed to 90 per cent in many areas overnight.
Fog formed in parts of Abu Dhabi, including the Al Dhafrah region, in the early hours.
It is expected to burn off by 8am to reveal sunny skies
Temperatures will reach up to 45°C inland and 42°C on the coast. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be calm.
Humidity will rise again overnight, raising the risk of mist and fog on Wednesday.
There will be light winds and the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be calm.
Temperatures will hover around 41°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The mercury will creep up slightly on Thursday, reaching a high of 42°C in Abu Dhabi.
Conditions will be similar over the weekend. But temperatures could inch up again in Abu Dhabi next week, reaching highs of 43°C.
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Director: Ruben Fleischer
Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed
Rating: 1.5/5
Engine: 2.2-litre, turbodiesel
Transmission: 6-speed auto
Power: 160hp
Torque: 385Nm
Price: Dh116,900
On sale: now
