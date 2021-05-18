UAE weather: Sticky start followed by sunny skies

Temperatures will reach up to 45°C inland and 42°C on the coast

May 18, 2021

The UAE woke to a sticky start on Tuesday as humidity climbed to 90 per cent in many areas overnight.

Fog formed in parts of Abu Dhabi, including the Al Dhafrah region, in the early hours.

It is expected to burn off by 8am to reveal sunny skies

Temperatures will reach up to 45°C inland and 42°C on the coast. The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be calm.

Humidity will rise again overnight, raising the risk of mist and fog on Wednesday.

There will be light winds and the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be calm.

Temperatures will hover around 41°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The mercury will creep up slightly on Thursday, reaching a high of 42°C in Abu Dhabi.

Conditions will be similar over the weekend. But temperatures could inch up again in Abu Dhabi next week, reaching highs of 43°C.

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Venom

Director: Ruben Fleischer

Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed

Rating: 1.5/5

The specs

Engine: 2.2-litre, turbodiesel

Transmission: 6-speed auto

Power: 160hp

Torque: 385Nm

Price: Dh116,900

On sale: now

