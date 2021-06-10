UAE weather: Hot and dusty with some cloud
Temperatures will reach 40°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai today
The weather will be fair, dusty at times during the daytime with some low cloud appearing over the east coast in the morning.
Winds will be moderate, freshening at times during the daytime to cause blowing dust and reducing visibility.
Conditions will be moderate to rough by the afternoon, especially westward in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in Oman Sea.
It will be humid by night and into Friday morning with a probability of mist forming, especially to the north.
Updated: June 10, 2021 05:21 AM