UAE weather: extreme heat to continue

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , June 27 – 2020 :- Visitors during the hot and humid weather at the Kite beach in Dubai.

The soaring temperatures that prompted doctors on Tuesday to warn people to be careful when exercising will return on Wednesday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will continue to experience temperatures in the mid-40s and humidity touching 90 per cent.

The humidity will last into the night and through to Thursday morning, when there may be some mist over coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will freshen at times during the day and the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

South Africa v India schedule Tests: 1st Test Jan 5-9, Cape Town; 2nd Test Jan 13-17, Centurion; 3rd Test Jan 24-28, Johannesburg ODIs: 1st ODI Feb 1, Durban; 2nd ODI Feb 4, Centurion; 3rd ODI Feb 7, Cape Town; 4th ODI Feb 10, Johannesburg; 5th ODI Feb 13, Port Elizabeth; 6th ODI Feb 16, Centurion T20Is: 1st T20I Feb 18, Johannesburg; 2nd T20I Feb 21, Centurion; 3rd T20I Feb 24, Cape Town

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

