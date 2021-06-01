Millions of needle-shaped sea creatures found on Dubai beaches

Millions of needle-shaped marine creatures have appeared on Dubai’s beaches.

The tiny organisms are harmless and non-toxic, Dubai Municipality said on Tuesday.

They belong to the family of sea butterflies, or Creseis Acicula, and look like glass shards.

Measuring between 7.15 and 13.2 millimetres in length, they are protected by their pointed shells.

Although they pose no danger to the public, they can cause discomfort when they stick to the body and prick the skin.

It is the first time the creatures have been found in such large numbers on the emirate’s beaches, Dubai Municipality said.

A sub-category of sea snails, they were first spotted in large clusters washed up on May 15 on Al Shurouq Beach. They die on dry sand when the tide sweeps them to the shore.

Ten days later, millions were spotted alive in the sea in the same area, and along Jumeirah 1 Beach.

After extensive monitoring this week, Dubai Municipality inspectors detected them only outside the swimming areas of Al Shurouq Beach.

A change in marine conditions

The Creseis Acicula species is found mainly in warm waters, and tends to appear after changes in marine conditions such as storms and strong winds, or after sudden alterations in marine currents.

Sharp fluctuations in water temperature, salinity and food availability can also play a part.

Dubai Municipality said it had intensified environmental inspections on all public beaches in the emirate to monitor the extent of their spread, and to collect samples for analysis.

The municipality has also intensified cleaning operations to remove any remnants of the organisms on the beaches, so the public do not suffer any discomfort.

Inside Dubai's shark breeding programme at Atlantis

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

