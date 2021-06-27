UAE weather: Dust and sand in forecast as temperatures reach mid to upper-40s

In Dubai, 44°C is forecast, while and in Abu Dhabi it will be 46°C

Dust and sand are forecast for much of the UAE on Sunday. Rajesh Korde / The National
Dust and sand are forecast for much of the UAE on Sunday. Rajesh Korde / The National

Temperatures in parts of the UAE will reach the upper-40s on Sunday, with blowing dust and sand forecast.

In Dubai, the temperature will hit a 44°C maximum, and in Abu Dhabi it will reach 46°C.

Along the coast and islands, the maximum is likely to be 44°C, with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains it is expected to hit 38°C, with 65 per cent humidity.

Read More

The UAE's initiatives on climate and warming are watched and admired by many countries. Reem Mohammed / The NationalClimate action 'at centre of UAE economic growth'

In the interior, temperatures are set to reach 48°C, with up to 80 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Sunday would be dusty with some cloud during the day.

Low cloud will appear in the morning over the east coast, with a chance of rainy convective clouds forming and extending to some inland areas by afternoon.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, becoming strong, and ing blowing carrying dust and sand.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman sea.

Updated: June 27, 2021 08:19 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has previously criticised leaders who broke Covid rules. Getty

UK health secretary Matt Hancock resigns over Covid-19 kissing scandal

Europe
The UK government is considering dropping quarantine requirements for travellers from amber list countries. EPA 

Changes to UK green list open up options for expats in the UAE

Transport
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
Derek Chauvin pictured following his arrest. While the prosecution asked for a 30-year sentence, he could be parolled after 15 years. AFP

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 and a half years for murder of George Floyd

The Americas
A screenshot of a video released by the US Pentagon showing an unidentified flying object. AFP

US intelligence: UFO sightings cannot be explained

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read