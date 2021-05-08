UAE weather: Dubai and Abu Dhabi will reach the mid-30s

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi are forecast to hit 36°C on Sunday. Victor Besa/The National

Temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will reach the mid-30s on Sunday, with the highest temperatures in the UAE likely to hit 41°C.

In Dubai, the maximum will be 35°C and in Abu Dhabi the forecast is for a high of 36°C.

Along the coast and islands, the maximum is likely to be 37°C with 85 per cent humidity, and the mountains are expected to hit 29°C with 60 per cent humidity.

The interior is expected to reach 41°C with up to 80 per cent humidity.

The National Centre of Meteorology said Sunday would be fair in general, with low cloud appearing by morning.

There could be convective clouds by afternoon over the mountains.

Light to moderate winds are forecast, freshening at times and causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

