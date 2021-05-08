Urban development in the UAE may be limiting pollution levels, say scientists

na14 MAR dxb sandstorm The Burj Khalifa can barely be seen on a hazy overcast day in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National (Chris Whiteoak)

Urban development in the UAE may have helped to limit pollution levels by reducing the amount of dust whipped up by the wind, according to new research.

The study by scientists at Khalifa University of Science and Technology offered a new perspective on how urbanisation affects air quality by highlighting a way in which it may prove beneficial.

The research also suggested that cloud seeding may likewise have helped to clean the air, by encouraging rainfall.

Quote The reduction we found is in the total load of aerosols in the atmosphere, which includes the anthropogenic aerosols

Scientists found that the aerosol optical depth, which is a measure of the overall quantity of particles in the air, including human-made pollution, has fallen in the UAE in recent decades.

“It was a surprise to see the reversal starting in 2009,” said Dr Diana Francis, one of the study’s authors, who heads Khalifa University’s Environmental and Geophysical Sciences Lab.

“The reduction we found is in the total load of aerosols in the atmosphere, which includes the anthropogenic [human-caused] aerosols.”

The study analysed aerosol optical depth data for the UAE for a 14-year period beginning in 2006.

The reduction that was identified could, the study said, be because rainfall has gradually increased during that period and “changes in land use” have taken place.

Downtown Dubai on a clear day. Supplied.

“Development in the UAE can generate pollution in the short term (while the construction is going on), but in the long term it contributes to a reduction, especially when we account for the green spaces being developed within the projects,” said Dr Francis.

“All of this reduces the exposed surface to strong winds and reduces the emissions.”

Mineral dust was the most common type of aerosol or suspended particle, and development may cut its release into the air.

The nitty gritty of pollution

The scientists at Khalifa University of Science and Technology analysed aerosol optical depth data for the UAE for a 14-year period beginning in 2006. Antonie Robertson / The National

Other findings have indicated that pollution levels in heavily urbanised parts of the UAE are high, largely because of traffic emissions, which produce particulate and other pollution, including harmful gases such as nitrogen dioxide.

A 2019 report from Greenpeace listed Dubai as the most heavily polluted city in the region, and the 10th most polluted worldwide.

The new study, which was co-authored by seven of Dr Francis's Khalifa University colleagues, has been published in the journal Earth and Space Science.

The aerosol optical depth data was recorded at two locations in Abu Dhabi emirate, one coastal and the other inland.

Analysis showed that in the warmer months, aerosols tended to be found up to about 4km from the ground surface, whereas in winter, little was present higher than about 2km.

The Palm Jumeirah on a day with good visibility. Supplied.

Another recent study of pollution in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, reported in The National, also indicated that high levels of cloud seeding in the UAE may be clearing the air.

However, other researchers, who released their findings early this year, suggested that cloud seeding, in which silver iodide particles are blasted into the atmosphere using aeroplane-mounted flares to encourage water droplet formation, may instead increase ground-level pollution.

The National Centre of Meteorology, which runs the cloud-seeding operations, rejected this suggestion and insisted that the activity cuts pollution.

As well as cloud seeding, the Khalifa University researchers said natural variability could account for growth in rainfall over the period analysed.

While some scientists have highlighted the risks of droughts in the Middle East as a result of climate change, Dr Francis said projections suggested precipitation in the UAE could increase.

“A warmer atmosphere can hold a larger amount of water vapour, but also [there is] a projected expansion of the tropics, which would mean more rain for countries at the latitudes of the UAE,” she said.

“As a result, the aerosol loads are expected to decrease over our region but uncertainty remains, especially related to the impact of increasing temperatures on this process.”

The new study found that aerosol optical depth levels were higher in the spring and summer, partly because south-westerly winds pick up dust during those seasons.

Another finding was that, although aerosol levels as a whole tended to be lower in winter, those generated by pollution were more common in the colder season.

In Pictures: cloud seeding in the UAE

The specs: Volvo XC40 Price: base / as tested: Dh185,000 Engine: 2.0-litre, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 250hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 350Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.4L / 100km

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. "Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it's investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills," he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. "Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating," he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. "We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite," says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: "They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual."

How England have scored their set-piece goals in Russia Three Penalties v Panama, Group Stage (Harry Kane) v Panama, Group Stage (Kane) v Colombia, Last 16 (Kane) Four Corners v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via John Stones header, from Ashley Young corner) v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via Harry Maguire header, from Kieran Trippier corner) v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, header, from Trippier corner) v Sweden, Quarter-Final (Maguire, header, from Young corner) One Free-Kick v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, via Jordan Henderson, Kane header, and Raheem Sterling, from Tripper free-kick)

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. "All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. "This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade," he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 5 Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83' Huddersfield 0

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

If you go:

The flights: Etihad, Emirates, British Airways and Virgin all fly from the UAE to London from Dh2,700 return, including taxes

The tours: The Tour for Muggles usually runs several times a day, lasts about two-and-a-half hours and costs £14 (Dh67)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on now at the Palace Theatre. Tickets need booking significantly in advance

Entrance to the Harry Potter exhibition at the House of MinaLima is free

The hotel: The grand, 1909-built Strand Palace Hotel is in a handy location near the Theatre District and several of the key Harry Potter filming and inspiration sites. The family rooms are spacious, with sofa beds that can accommodate children, and wooden shutters that keep out the light at night. Rooms cost from £170 (Dh808).

TRAINING FOR TOKYO A typical week's training for Sebastian, who is competing at the ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon on March 8-9: Four swim sessions (14km)

Three bike sessions (200km)

Four run sessions (45km)

Two strength and conditioning session (two hours)

One session therapy session at DISC Dubai

Two-three hours of stretching and self-maintenance of the body ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon For more information go to www.abudhabi.triathlon.org.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

It Director: Andres Muschietti Starring: Bill Skarsgard, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor Three stars

