RAK rescue helicopter airlifts exhausted walker

An emergency helicopter crew has rescued an exhausted walker stranded on mountains in Ras Al Khaimah.

Police officers said the woman, who was suffering from extreme fatigue, was found near Wadi Ghalilah and flown to hospital for treatment.

The air wing of Ras Al Khaimah Police is called out to assist walkers who are lost or require medical care dozens of times each year.

In the latest instance, the rescue team was able to locate the victim within 15 minutes of searching, although officers did not say exactly when the incident occurred.

The emirate’s mountainous terrain can prove challenging for even the most experienced hikers. A combination of high temperatures and loose rock can lead to dehydration and falls resulting in serious injury.

A statement from Ras Al Khaimah Police said: “Visitors and hikers to the mountainous regions must take all possible safety precautions.”