John Kerry visits world’s largest solar park in Abu Dhabi

na05 APR John Kerry US climate envoy John Kerry attends the Regional Climate Dialogue in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. This is Mr Kerry's first visit to the Middle East, and Asia, since being appointed to the role. Courtesy: Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change

Latest: John Kerry in UAE: climate talks get under way in Abu Dhabi

John Kerry visited Abu Dhabi's Noor solar park on Saturday, on the first day of a trip to the Emirates.

The special presidential envoy for climate was given a helicopter tour of the facility, which is the largest single-site solar park in the world.

An image was shared by the office of the UAE special envoy for climate change, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, who accompanied Mr Kerry.

"This project enables the UAE to reach ambitious renewable energy goals," his office wrote.

Mr Kerry was later shown another major solar development, Shams 1, south of Zayed City in Al Dhafra.

On Sunday, Mr Kerry will attend high-level discussions on advancing global action to halt climate change at the GCC and Mena Regional Dialogue For Climate Action in Abu Dhabi.

This is his first visit to the Middle East since being appointed to the role by US President Joe Biden.

Mr Kerry vowed to swiftly make up for America's "lost years" in the fight to protect the environment.

The UAE has ambitious plans to rapidly increase the amount of energy it generates from renewable sources.

At the end of 2020, the country's renewable capacity reached 2.3 gigawatts.

That is forecast to leap to 9 gigawatts by 2025.

Alongside the Noor solar facility, which began generating power in 2019, there are four new projects that will drive this growth.

The biggest is the 2GW Al Dhafra solar scheme in Abu Dhabi, located 50km outside the capital.

That facility is expected to become fully operational in 2022 and would generate enough electricity for about 160,000 homes.

Dubai currently has more than 1gigawatt of installed capacity – all of which comes from three phases at Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park.

Kerry to rally global action on climate

Kerry is leading efforts to get countries to commit themselves to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by about the middle of the century.

President Biden has called a summit of 40 leaders including India and China on April 22-23.

Later this year world leaders will gather for the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow to build on a 2015 Paris accord to halt the increase in global temperatures at levels that would avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

"Looking forward to meaningful discussions with friends in the Emirates, India, and Bangladesh on how to tackle the climate crisis," Mr Kerry tweeted before he arrived in Abu Dhabi.

India says it will not only stick to the Paris accord to reduce its carbon footprint by 33-35 per cent from its 2005 levels by 2030, but will likely exceed those goals as it ramps up use of renewable energy.

Abu Dhabi's Noor solar park – in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 na04 solar An aerial image of Noor solar park near Sweihan, Abu Dhabi. The array of 3.2 million panels make it the largest single-site solar site in the world. Courtesy: Noor Abu Dhabi (Courtesy: Noor Abu Dhabi)

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)