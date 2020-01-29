Expo 2020 Dubai: watch life at the bottom of the ocean on world’s largest projection screen

20200129MH_C3107638 Guest watch the show during the opening of Al Wasl Plaza at the Expo 2020 site. Mohamed Al Hammadi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs (Mohamed Al Hammadi / Ministry of)

Visitors to the Dubai Expo will taste life at the depths of the ocean as they watch shoals of fish swim past on a giant 360-degree projection screen, later this year.

The team at Expo 2020 released stunning visuals of thousands of brightly coloured fish darting into corals beamed on to the massive Al Wasl dome on Wednesday.

The teaser footage was shown to participants on the second day of Global Goals, a virtual programme organised by the expo.

The Al Wasl plaza is the Expo site centrepiece that will host major ceremonies during the six-month world fair. Footage will be shown inside and outside the venue's steel trellis dome.

The Global Goals conference explored the steps needed to tackle climate change, eradicate poverty, provide quality education, clean drinking water, affordable energy and reduce inequality by 2030.

Expo 2020 and Sustainable Development Goals

Conservation of life below water is one of the 17 sustainable development goals set by the United Nations in 2015, to protect the planet and its people.

“The United Nations values Expo 2020 as a global platform for global dialogue and collaboration,” said Maher Nasser, director of the outreach division in the UN's Department of Global Communications.

"With its theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, Expo presents an opportunity to showcase not only the power of ingenuity and innovation to create solutions to the world's most pressing challenges, but also the power of international cooperation to implement and achieve the global goals with dignity and justice for all."

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, director general of the Prime Minister's Office, spoke of how UAE national objectives were framed to safeguard the planet, and uplift its people.

“Sustainability is deeply rooted within our nation’s story,” said Mr Lootah, who is also vice chair of the UAE National Committee on SDG.

He spoke of protecting front-line workers, the speedy administration of vaccines and delivering 1,750 tonnes of food and medical supplies to 128 countries worldwide.

Mr Lootah said this was "true testimony that the UAE’s commitment towards fulfilling the sustainability goals is not only restricted within the borders of our nation.”

The world fair will run from from October 1 until March 31, 2022, and during that time the team at Expo will seek solutions to the world’s pressing problems, with dedicated weeks focusing on the climate, biodiversity, water, knowledge and learning.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

RESULTS Bantamweight:

Zia Mashwani (PAK) bt Chris Corton (PHI) Super lightweight:

Flavio Serafin (BRA) bt Mohammad Al Khatib (JOR) Super lightweight:

Dwight Brooks (USA) bt Alex Nacfur (BRA) Bantamweight:

Tariq Ismail (CAN) bt Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Featherweight:

Abdullatip Magomedov (RUS) bt Sulaiman Al Modhyan (KUW) Middleweight:

Mohammad Fakhreddine (LEB) bt Christofer Silva (BRA) Middleweight:

Rustam Chsiev (RUS) bt Tarek Suleiman (SYR) Welterweight:

Khamzat Chimaev (SWE) bt Mzwandile Hlongwa (RSA) Lightweight:

Alex Martinez (CAN) bt Anas Siraj Mounir (MAR) Welterweight:

Jarrah Al Selawi (JOR) bt Abdoul Abdouraguimov (FRA)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The biog Name: Mohammed Imtiaz From: Gujranwala, Pakistan Arrived in the UAE: 1976 Favourite clothes to make: Suit Cost of a hand-made suit: From Dh550

RESULTS 6.30pm: Emirates Holidays Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Lady Snazz, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Arabian Adventures Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm: Emirates Skywards Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Rich And Famous, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Emirates Airline Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Rio Angie, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Emirates Sky Cargo (TB) Dh 92,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Kinver Edge, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.15pm: Emirates.com (TB) Dh 95,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

India squad Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, K.L. Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

MATHC INFO England 19 (Try: Tuilagi; Cons: Farrell; Pens: Ford (4) New Zealand 7 (Try: Savea; Con: Mo'unga)

Brief scores Barcelona 2 Pique 36', Alena 87' Villarreal 0

Company profile Date started: Founded in May 2017 and operational since April 2018 Founders: co-founder and chief executive, Doaa Aref; Dr Rasha Rady, co-founder and chief operating officer. Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: Health-tech Size: 22 employees Funding: Seed funding Investors: Flat6labs, 500 Falcons, three angel investors

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

