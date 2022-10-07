UAE survey to gauge young people's attitude to climate change

EAD survey to target 10,000 aged 15 to 29 in run-up to Cop27

Anjana Sankar
Oct 07, 2022
Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) has started conducting a nationwide survey on UAE youths' attitudes towards climate change.

The EAD Youth Survey on Climate Change will target 10,000 young people aged 15 to 29 across the seven emirates, measuring their sentiments and views on the most pressing environmental issues and the implications of climate change.

The survey comes in the run-up to the UAE’s participation in Cop27 next month.

The results will be published during the same month to coincide with the climate change event in Egypt and 12 months before the UAE hosts Cop28 at Expo City Dubai.

The survey will measure young people's environmental attitudes and behaviour, their beliefs in personal responsibility for the environment as well as their conservation behaviour, environmental stewardship and sustainability.

It will also measure the effect of the recent single-use plastic policies on young people's habits.

Abu Dhabi implemented a ban on single-use plastic bags from June 1, while Dubai imposed a tariff of 25 fils on their use from July 1.

Dr Shaikha Al Dhaheri, secretary general of EAD, said it was important to listen to young voices and include them in decision-making while addressing climate change.

"Young people are the future and will have to deal with the consequences of climate change, food insecurity, biodiversity loss and threats to our environment," she said.

"So, it is only fair that they have their say and that we listen to them, give them a seat at the table and, in doing so, tap into their immense potential, their perspectives, creativity and problem-solving skills."

EAD will work through its youth engagement platforms such as the Sustainable Schools Initiative with a network of 153 schools, and Sustainable Campus Initiative, which includes 24 active universities and reaches more than 500,000 students, to maximise participation in the survey.

Updated: October 07, 2022, 3:04 PM
