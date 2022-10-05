UAE weather: more humid days to come, but evening temperatures set to drop

UAE residents are unlikely to get any respite from the sweltering daytime heat, as temperatures are not expected to drop until early November.

Humidity will remain high, hitting 90 to 95 per cent on some days, with conditions easing in the evening throughout the month, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The temperature in most parts of the Emirates has dipped below 40°C this month, and currently hovers in the mid to high 30s.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday in Dubai was 38°C, 39°C in Abu Dhabi, 37°C in Ras Al Khaimah and 34°C in Fujairah, with the lowest nighttime temperatures ranging between 25 and 27°C.

Meteorologists said there would be no perceptible change in the weather this month, except in the evening.

The mercury will gradually drop, with a noticeable lowering of maximum and minimum temperatures towards the end of October.

“The summer season has finished, the autumn has started and in this season the humidity in the atmosphere is high,” an NCM official said.

“Humidity, in general, always increases in autumn.

“There will be no sharp drop in temperature now. It will gradually decrease and only by the end of the month will you see a change."

The muggy weather is linked to the north-westerly winds blowing over the Arabian Gulf towards the UAE and high pressure in the north.

“The humidity also depends on the source of wind," the NCM meteorologist said.

“If you have a north-westerly wind coming over the sea to the land, then the humidity will increase.

“But if, for example, there is low pressure and the source of wind is over the desert, the humidity decreases on that day as it is a dry air mass."

Expect fog and mist in the early hours of the morning with unstable conditions on some days.

This will occur particularly if there is a quick change in temperature due to low pressure systems drawing in from the north and north-west.

“It is natural that with a change in weather from hot to cold later in the year. There will sometimes be unstable conditions because of a drop in temperature one day and an increase in temperature the next day,” the official said.

“It is a characteristic of this autumn season.”