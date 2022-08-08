Dh500,000 in prizes given away at Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival

Participants at the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival won prizes totalling Dh500,000 at the weekend.

The three-day festival involved local food producers being rewarded for a variety of specialities, including dates decoration, food photography and quality of honey.

Farmers, beekeepers, chefs and photographers came out in their droves to enjoy the festival, which celebrates local food produce with a focus on Emirati heritage and traditional favourites such as dates and honey.

Hosted at the Emirates Hospitality Centre in Ajman, the seventh event concluded on Sunday and attracted a large number of visitors.

In addition to the Dh500,000 prizes given away, furniture made from palm wickers were a big hit among guests.

Khor Fakkan Municipality showcased the city’s best produce from mango, figs, and lemons. Meanwhile, Dubai Municipality operated an on-site laboratory that tested honey to determine its quality.

Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, said the festival has become one of the most prominent cultural, social, and economic events that aims to promote and preserve Emirati cultural heritage.