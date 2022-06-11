UAE weather: a windy and dusty weekend ahead

The weekend will be dusty, as fresh-to-strong winds kick up dust and sand clouds.

Fresh-to-strong gusts will also cause temperatures to fall across the country, especially on the coast.

The temperature will reach will reach 38°C in Abu Dhabi city and 37°C in Dubai on Saturday. It will be hotter in the south, where highs of 46°C are forecast.

It will be dusty, and low clouds could appear in the east over the course of the day.

Moderate-to-fresh winds, which will become strong at times, will blow dust and sand and create rough seas, with wave heights reaching almost three metres in the Arabian Gulf.

On Sunday there will be more of the same, with highs of 38°C in Abu Dhabi city and 37°C in Dubai.

It will be dusty in general, with some low clouds in the east.

Humidity will rise overnight on Sunday, creating the risk of a misty start to the working week over some coastal areas and inland.

There will be light-to-moderate northwesterly winds, fresh at times during daytime, causing blowing and suspended dust.

The Arabian Gulf will be calm to moderate, but it could become rough at times in the Oman Sea.

Monday will be mostly sunny, but it could become dusty at times.

Temperatures will rise, reaching highs of 43°C in Abu Dhabi city and 42°C in Dubai. They could top 47°C in the south.

Tuesday will be hotter, with temperatures reaching 46°C in Abu Dhabi city and 45°C in Dubai.