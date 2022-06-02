UAE weather: hot and dusty with a chance of rain

Thursday will be another hot and dusty day, with temperatures topping 40°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The skies will be fair in general, but partly cloudy in the east and dusty at times during the day as winds whip up sand.

There is a chance of rain in the east in the afternoon, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

Temperatures will reach 40°C in Abu Dhabi city and 41°C in Dubai.

Conditions will be calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

The forecast is similar for the days to come, with generally fair skies and some dusty conditions.

Temperatures will dip below 40°C on the coast on Saturday, before rising as high as 47°C in Abu Dhabi city on Sunday. It will be slightly cooler in Dubai at 44°C.

Monday will also be very hot in some areas, with highs of 45°C in Abu Dhabi city and 41°C in Dubai.