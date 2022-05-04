UAE set for more dusty weather as temperatures top 40°C in Abu Dhabi

More dusty weather is set to sweep across the UAE on Wednesday as temperatures exceed 40°C in parts of the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts a generally fair day in the Emirates, with dusty spells most prevalent during the morning caused by fresh winds.

The weather centre also issued a dust alert on Tuesday.

The mercury will exceed 40°C in the Razeen and Gasyoura areas of Abu Dhabi.

Temperatures will hover around the mid 30s in Dubai but will approach 40°C in Fujairah.

Humidity levels are expected to rise during the evening.

Rough seas are expected off the coast of Khor Fakkan and Fujairah, the NCM said.

