UAE set for more dusty weather as temperatures top 40°C in Abu Dhabi

More dusty weather is set to sweep across the UAE on Wednesday as temperatures exceed 40°C in parts of the country.
The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts a generally fair day in the Emirates, with dusty spells most prevalent during the morning caused by fresh winds.
The weather centre also issued a dust alert on Tuesday.
The mercury will exceed 40°C in the Razeen and Gasyoura areas of Abu Dhabi.
Temperatures will hover around the mid 30s in Dubai but will approach 40°C in Fujairah.
Humidity levels are expected to rise during the evening.
Rough seas are expected off the coast of Khor Fakkan and Fujairah, the NCM said.
Updated: May 04, 2022, 4:41 AM