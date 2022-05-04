UAE set for more dusty weather as temperatures top 40°C in Abu Dhabi

Humidity levels expected to rise during the evening

April 6, 2013, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Weather pic of the corniche from the flag pole / National Theatre area. Brian Kerrigan / The National
The National
May 04, 2022

More dusty weather is set to sweep across the UAE on Wednesday as temperatures exceed 40°C in parts of the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts a generally fair day in the Emirates, with dusty spells most prevalent during the morning caused by fresh winds.

The weather centre also issued a dust alert on Tuesday.

The mercury will exceed 40°C in the Razeen and Gasyoura areas of Abu Dhabi.

Temperatures will hover around the mid 30s in Dubai but will approach 40°C in Fujairah.

Humidity levels are expected to rise during the evening.

Rough seas are expected off the coast of Khor Fakkan and Fujairah, the NCM said.

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , JULY 30 – 2018 :- View of the residential and office towers during the dusty and hot weather in Jumeirah Lake Towers in Dubai. ( Pawan Singh / The National ) For News.

Dust hangs amid the residential and office towers of Jumeirah Lake Towers in Dubai in 2018. Pawan Singh / The National

Updated: May 04, 2022, 4:41 AM
EnvironmentAbu DhabiDubaiUAE
