UAE weather: fog to clear to leave sunny and warm day

Thick fog blanketed parts of the UAE early on Monday as police urged drivers to take care on the roads.

The gloomy weather affected vast areas of the coast, stretching from the outskirts of Abu Dhabi past Ajman and encroaching deep inland to the southern border.

It is expected to lift by 9.30am to leave a mainly sunny day with a rise in temperatures of up to 36°C in some areas in the south.

#urgent | #fog#AbuDhabi_Police call on motorists to exerise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Drive Safely — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) March 20, 2022

It will be cooler on the coast, with highs of 30°C in Abu Dhabi and 29°C in Dubai.

Winds will be light to moderate and conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be calm.

Humidity will rise again overnight, raising the risk of further mist and fog over some areas on the coast and inland on Tuesday.

After the foggy start to the week, Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy, with highs of 31°C in Abu Dhabi and 32°C in Dubai.

Humidity will return overnight, which could result in mist and fog early on Wednesday.

Temperatures will climb throughout the week, reaching a high of 38°C in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, before falling back to the low 30s at the weekend.

Fog in the UAE - in pictures