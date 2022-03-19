UAE weather: partly cloudy and dusty with strong sea winds

It will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime in the UAE on Saturday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see temperatures peak at around 25°C and humidity could reach the 80 per cent mark.

Moderate to fresh winds inland will cause blowing dust and sand at times.

Out to sea and occasional strong winds will cause choppy waters in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.

Humidity will ratchet up by night and into Sunday morning with the probability fog and mist formation over some eastern internal areas.